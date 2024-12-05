Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh continue to reel under severe cold wave conditions as temperatures across the region continue to be recorded below freezing point. The lowest temperature in the region was recorded at Nyoma Village in Ladakh at minus 18.3 degrees. While the Dras area recorded the temperature at minus 14 degrees, Leh town recorded the season's lowest at minus 9.6 degrees. The Zojila, which connects the Ladakh region to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature at minus 18 degrees.

The Kashmir Division has also been reeling under the cold wave, with Srinagar recording the minimum temperature at minus 2.1 degrees. South Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the Kashmir division. The tourist resort Pahalgam recorded the minimum temperature at minus 5.3 degrees, while the coldest place in the Kashmir region was the Shopian district, where the minimum temperature was minus 5.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, the world-famous ski resort in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded the minimum temperature at minus 3.6 degrees.

The tourist resort Sonamarg also recorded the season's minimum at minus 4.9 degrees. Meanwhile, the MeT Department of Kashmir Valley has predicted the La Nina effect, which means cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific. This weather change mostly impacts the wind circulation patterns, leading to more rain and snow. The MeT department has predicted that the winter period will prolong and will be very harsh in terms of temperature as well as rains and snow. As we head towards the 'Chillai Kalan', which is the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21, the La Nina effect will multiply the impact of cold and precipitation in the valley.

The Met Department has predicted generally dry weather from December 5th to December 7th. There are chances of snow from December 8th to December 9th. There will be some respite from the cold wave conditions from December 15th onwards as rains and snow are predicted.