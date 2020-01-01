Jammu and Kashmir High Court drops advertisement on jobs for outsiders after outcry

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday withdrew its advertisement notification to invite applications for different posts in Non-Gazetted category in several district courts of J&K and Ladakh.

"It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the advertisement Notice No. 09/2019 dated 26.12.2019, whereby applications were invited for different posts in Non-Gazetted category in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” J&K High Court's Registrar General Sanjay Dhar said in a fresh notification issued on Tuesday evening.

The public notification which was issued on December 26 had triggered an outcry against the opening of employment to all Indians in Jammu and Kashmir after the nullification of Article 370 in August 2019.

Including senior and junior scale stenographers, typists, compositors, electricians and drivers, there was a vacancy of total 33 non-gazetted employee posts in district courts of J&K and Ladakh registrar had opened for eligible candidates from all over the country.



(With inputs from agencies)