Jammu and Kashmir government sets up hi-tech Command Control Centre for Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Government for the first time, has established a digital hi-tech Command Control Centre for real-time surveillance of the Amarnath Yatra routes. This is sure to help the government manage the pilgrimage smoothly.

Amarnath Yatra is one of the toughest pilgrimages of Hindus and Jammu and Kashmir government has been working round-the-clock to make every little aspect of the yatra easy for the pilgrims. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had ordered setting up of the hi-tech Command Control Centre.

The Command Control Centre has around 60 people from around 20 government departments working day and night. The departments working in the Hi-tech Command Control Centre include Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health, PHE, PDD, Telecom and many others.

There are around 17 PTZ High Definition 360-degree view cameras placed all through the routes from base camps to the cave. Dozens of static cameras have also been placed at strategically important places from both Baltal and Chandanwari base camps.

"This integrated command control centre is a one-stop solution. We are monitoring the monitoring yatra using technology in a dynamic way. It has really helped us in making immediate decisions. For example, if there is a problem in the yatra route due to weather, we can intervene from the centre. If, God forbid, an earthquake takes place, the command centre will tell the pilgrims about the emergency number they need to call on. It will be a single-stop solution. Officials from many departments are here, be it the fire services or the army. We can take effective action in case of a disaster," said V K Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

All the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath yatra have been provided with RFID (radio frequency identification number). This helps the authorities to monitor the location of the yatris while they take the pilgrimage from their base camps.

The digital Hi-tech Command Control Centre will play a very important role in identifying medical emergencies, potential disaster situations, locating missing individuals, and facilitating their recovery.

"There are people who come in groups, and sometimes some of them get cut off. The centre can help them even if they don't know their RFID number. We can track them with their Aadhaar number or name and we can track their location. RFID thus would help in ensuring the security of pilgrims. Moreover, we would come to know if anyone misbehaves. The quality of the cameras is phenomenal. The cameras are also monitored by the Amarnath shrine board, police and even Lieutenant Governor. No one can escape the responsibility, said Bidhuri.

According to the government estimate, around 80,000 pilgrims have completed the Amarnath Yatra in the first six days.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.