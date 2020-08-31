Jammu and Kashmir: Five civilians injured in Baramulla terror attack 

At least five civilians have been hurt after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces deployed at Azad Gunj area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police while confirming the incident said that 3 to 4 civilians have been injured according to initial information while forces were rushed to the area after the attack.

All the injured have now been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Reports suggest all of them have suffered splinter injures and are undergoing treatment.