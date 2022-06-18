Jammu and Kashmir cop shot dead near his house by terrorists, daughter seeks revenge

An off-duty police officer was shot dead by terrorists in the Samboora area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora district. He was found in a paddy field near his home on Saturday morning.

The police officer has been identified as Sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad. He was posted in the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The 50-year-old sub-inspector was on leave. "Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol,'' said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to the officer's family, he had gone to the fields to water the crop. The family kept calling him during the day, but he didn't pick up his phone, following which they went to check on him and found him dead.

''He had gone to the field. I had spoken to him over the phone in the morning. But as hours went by, and didn’t return, I kept calling him all day. When we went out to see him, Farooq was found lying in a pool of blood. I won't leave the killers. I want them to be punished for this crime. I hope the police find the culprits,” said the police officer's daughter, whose identity has not been disclosed due to security reasons.

Farooq Ahmad is survived by his father, wife and three children (two daughters and a son).

The targeted killings in the valley have been on the rise. This is the 18th target killing that has taken place in the state. Forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the valley and killed 106 terrorists till now.

