/Jammu and Kashmir assembly session commences with emotional tributes, heated clashes

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly opened its nine-day autumn session on Thursday (October 23) amid solemn tributes to departed MLAs, setting the stage for heated debates on statehood, reservations, and labour rights, while pre-session protests amplified calls for justice. The session's commencement featured emotional condolence motions, quickly overshadowed by fiery exchanges.

National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri sparked outrage among BJP legislators by praising late BJP MLC Ramesh Arora's ‘secular mindset’ while labelling his party ‘communal’ during tributes. BJP members erupted in slogans, demanding an apology for the ‘inappropriate’ remarks in a hallowed moment. In another clash, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma rebuked CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami for injecting political history into the proceedings, insisting the forum was for homage, not debate. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather swiftly intervened, calling for restraint to preserve the session's dignity.

Outside the assembly hall, a coalition of National Conference, Congress, and allied legislators staged a silent protest demanding the release of jailed Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and held in Kathua jail since earlier this year. Placards reading ‘Free Mehraj Malik’ and "Restore Doda’s Representation" underscored growing bipartisan pressure for his unconditional freedom, with protesters vowing to keep the issue alive inside the chamber.

Adding urgency, Friday's (October 24) Rajya Sabha elections loom large, with the National Conference eyeing all four vacant seats—unfilled since 2021 due to electoral delays. NC leaders expressed confidence in clinching the polls by courting support from PDP and independents, aiming to block BJP's regional inroads. "This is about safeguarding J&K's voice in Delhi," an NC spokesperson said.