/Jamia Millia Islamia shifts all classes online as student protest enters 13th day

Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi has shifted all courses to online mode amid protests demanding the restoration of its students' union, which was dissolved in 2006. In a notice dated October 24, Registrar Mohd Mahtab Alam Rizvi said the decision was taken to ensure the safety and security of students on campus. Online classes will continue with immediate effect until further notice.

The university has also directed faculty members to provide the academic support and learning materials needed to facilitate the transition.

“In view of the ongoing situation and in order to ensure the safety and security of bona fide students in the university campus, the competent authority, JMI, has decided to conduct classes of all courses of the university through online mode with immediate effect until further notice,” the statement reads.

The decision came amid fresh tensions on Saturday, when videos surfaced online purportedly showing the removal of a student protest camp at Gulistan-i-Ghalib garden near Gate No. 7. The footage also appeared to show students being asked to disperse.

The protests began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of elections to the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU). The union was dissolved in 2006 following incidents of campus violence that disrupted academic activities.

According to The Hindustan Times, Ebin Basil, a student on hunger strike since October 12, said talks with the university administration had failed to produce a satisfactory outcome.

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“We made it clear that the protest would continue until our demands were met,” Basil said.

Jamia registrar meets students

Amid the ongoing agitation, Rizvi met the protesting students on Saturday and said the university would announce the election schedule as soon as it received the draft constitution prepared by a committee that includes student representatives.

Speaking to reporters, Rizvi said the students had asked for a deadline for holding the elections. He told them that the sooner the draft constitution was completed, the sooner the university would conduct the polls.

"Regarding their demand for holding a union election, I informed them that we have already formed a draft committee tasked with drafting a constitution. They then asked for a deadline. I told them that the sooner they complete the draft constitution, the sooner we will conduct the elections, a proposal they agreed to," the Registrar said.

He added that the students had asked when the elections would be held and reiterated that the university would announce the schedule after receiving the draft.

"Since you yourselves offered to draft the constitution, with your own representatives included in the committee, we will announce the elections as soon as you provide the draft," Rizvi said.