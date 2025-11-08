/J&K security forces launch coordinated crackdown on terror networks across various districts and jails

In a sweeping multi-district operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies on Saturday targeted terrorist support structures across Shopian, Ganderbal, and prison facilities, intensifying efforts to dismantle networks linked to terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In South Kashmir's Shopian district, Police conducted searches at multiple residential locations belonging to individuals associated with terrorists based in PoK. Official sources said the raids aimed to disrupt local support systems sustaining proscribed terror outfits. “These operations are tightening the noose on those aiding cross-border terror activities,” a senior officer stated.

In central Kashmir's Ganderbal District, Ganderbal Police launched a large-scale operation across 59 locations targeting 76 absconding individuals, terror associates, surrendered terrorists, and anti-national elements. The raids are part of a broader strategy to eliminate terrorist infrastructure and curb criminal activities in central Kashmir.

Meanwhile, The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), in coordination with prison authorities, carried out searches at Srinagar Central Jail and Kupwara District Jail to probe the use of smuggled communication devices by inmates. The agency is investigating how detainees maintain contact with handlers across the border and receive operational instructions. CIK is also probing the security breach that enabled device smuggling and identifying internal facilitators. Last month, similar searches were conducted in Anantnag and Rajouri district jails.