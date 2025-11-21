/J&K police intensify locker checks in medical institutions; drive reaches Handwara after South Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday extended their ongoing drive to inspect lockers and premises of doctors and medical staff of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara and other health facilities in Kupwara district, signalling that the exercise is now covering multiple districts across the Valley.

The checks in Handwara were carried out under the supervision of the Station House Officer (SHO) Handwara and in the presence of Tehsildar Handwara, along with magistrates and police teams. Several sections of the medical college, including doctors’ rooms, duty rooms, and personal lockers, were thoroughly inspected.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said it is a routine security and administrative measure aimed at ensuring transparency, maintaining discipline among staff, and strengthening overall security on hospital campuses. Official sources, however, maintained that no recoveries of a sensitive nature have been reported so far and that the checks are purely preventive and administrative in nature.

Add WION as a Preferred Source