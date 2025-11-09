/J&K police intensifies crackdown: Major raids in Kulgam and Sopore target OGWs, terror sympathisers, and cross-border handlers

In a sustained push to dismantle the terror ecosystem at its roots, Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a major crackdown across Kulgam district today, targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs), individuals booked under the UAPA and PSA, sympathisers, and relatives of slain and active terrorists, particularly in areas previously affected by encounters. Multiple suspects were detained for questioning, and thorough searches were conducted at numerous residential premises.

This operation aligns with the J&K Police’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and its support networks. It builds on prior actions against Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan/PoK (JKNOPs) and SIM card vendors enabling terror communications.

In continuation, a second consecutive day of intensified operations unfolded in Sopore’s Police District, with coordinated Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) executed at over 30 locations linked to JKNOPs, cross-border handlers, and their local associates. Acting on credible intelligence, security forces aimed to disrupt logistical, financial, and ideological support channels fuelling terrorism.

