/J&K police honoured with Union Home Minister's Efficiency Medal for avenging Pahalgam terror attack

In a fitting tribute on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, twenty officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, have been bestowed the prestigious Union Home Minister's Efficiency Medal for their extraordinary gallantry in counter-terrorism operations. The awards recognize the team's pivotal role in "Operation Mahadev," a daring high-risk mission that avenged the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Conducted in the dense forests near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, the operation unfolded three months after the April 22 incident, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

During the meticulously planned raid, the police team neutralized three Pakistani terrorists, including Suleman alias Asif – identified as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam massacre. The success of the operation underscored the force's intelligence prowess, tactical coordination, and unwavering resolve in the face of extreme danger. The medal recipients span senior leadership and frontline heroes, including: IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DIG Pandey Rajiv Omprakash, SSP Srinagar G.V. Sandeep Chakravarty, SPs Tanveer Ahmad Dar and Zoheb Tanveer, DSPs Vikram Nag, Shakir Hassan, Mubashir Naiz, and Taseer Hamid, Additional officers, constables, and technical staff who provided critical support in intelligence, forensics, and on-ground execution.

Announced on Friday (October 31), the Union Home Minister's Efficiency Medal is conferred for exceptional contributions in special operations, investigations, intelligence gathering, and forensic science, while fostering the highest standards of professionalism within the police forces. “This honour is a testament to the courage, coordination, and professionalism exhibited by our team,” said a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson. “It reaffirms our steadfast commitment to restoring peace and security in the region, no matter the cost.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source