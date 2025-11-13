/J&K Police arrests 2 hybrid terrorists in Sopore; arms and ammunition recovered

J&K Police in Sopore along with 22 RR and 179BN CRPF, arrested two hybrid terrorists during a joint naka operation at Sadeeq Colony, Mominabad Sopore. The naka was established following specific input regarding movement of suspicious individuals in the area. During checking, two persons coming from Fruit Mandi Sopore towards Ahat Baba Crossing attempted to flee on noticing the presence of police and security forces. The joint team acted promptly and apprehended both individuals on the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar son of Mohammad Akbar Najar resident of Mohalla Tawheed Colony Maazbugh and Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Sultan Mir resident of Brath Sopore.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 pistol, 01 magazine, 20 live rounds and 02 hand grenades were recovered from their possession. The recoveries indicate their involvement in terror-related activities in the area.

Add WION as a Preferred Source