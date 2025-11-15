/J&K: Minister Sakina Itoo visits blast victims' families, announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia relief

In a solemn display of empathy, Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, on Saturday visited the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station. The minister offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving relatives, standing with them in their moment of profound sorrow.



Later, Minister Itoo proceeded to a nearby hospital where she personally enquired about the well-being of those injured in the blast. Reassuring the victims and their families, she emphasised that the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to support the affected during this difficult time.

In a swift gesture of solidarity and immediate relief, the administration announced ex gratia assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Each family of the deceased will receive ₹10 lakh, while those severely injured are entitled to ₹1 lakh.

