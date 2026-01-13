/J&K government dismisses 5 employees over terror links; LG Manoj Sinha’s zero-tolerance policy strengthens security

The Jammu and Kashmir government led by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed five government employees from key public sectors over alleged terror links. Those terminated include a government schoolteacher, a laboratory technician, an assistant lineman, a Forest Department field worker, and a Health Department driver. The action is part of an ongoing security crackdown launched in 2019, under which more than 80 government employees have been dismissed by invoking Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, citing concerns of national security. Over the past five years, Manoj Sinha has pursued a clear and focused strategy to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir while enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy against terrorists and their supporters.

The following people have been dismissed from the services today by the authorities. Mohammad Ishfaq, a former teacher in the School Education Department, is accused of working for terrorist organisations. After his arrest, it was revealed that he was misusing his teaching position to radicalise youth. Another dismissal is of Tariq Ahmed Rah (Lab Technician) posted at the Sub-District Hospital in Anantnag, who is accused of helping a terrorist escape to Pakistan. The third individual, Bashir Ahmed Mir (Assistant Lineman) posted in the PHE Department, was an Over the Ground Worker (OGW). The fourth dismissal is of Farooq Ahmed Bhat (Forest Department), accused of working for a terrorist organisation and helping terrorists. The last dismissal is of Mohammad Yusuf (Driver, Health Department) posted in Srinagar, who is accused of providing weapons, cash, and logistical support to terrorists.

''Investigations revealed that these individuals were actively linked to terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. While holding positions of public trust, they were drawing salaries from the public exchequer even as they secretly advanced the agenda of terrorist groups,'' said a government release.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s firm policy has not only dismantled terrorist networks but also bolstered the credibility and effectiveness of government institutions.