/'It’s Priyanka vs Rahul in Congress,' claims BJP over Raihan Vadra’s exhibition row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (October 23) alleged a rift between Congress siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming internal discord within the party over Rahul Gandhi’s silence regarding Raihan Vadra’s art exhibition at Bikaner House. In a post on social media platform X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “It is Priyanka vs Rahul in Congress."



Bhandari also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence after certain photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Bikaner House were found to be inconsistent with its policy. The BJP spokesperson claimed that Raihan’s original proposal was supposed to be on nature, wildlife, artwork and sculpture, without any political content. The proposal was sent on June 10 to Bikaner House. The venue accepted the proposal on June 30; however, photographs documenting protests were added later, prompting the administration to demand their removal on October 21.

Family pressure

The BJP spokesperson claimed that Raihan was aware of the guidelines issued by the venue and had initially planned an exhibition that complied with its restrictions. But the political photographs were subsequently added under family pressure as part of an attempt to launch him politically.



“Under pressure from his family for a political launch, the political photographs were inserted later on, to which Bikaner House reverted, asking for their removal on October 21, 2026," Bhandari said. “Rahul Gandhi, who from Vietnam is tweeting on every issue under the sun, has till now not openly done a single tweet in favour of Raihan Vadra," he added.



According to Bhandari, Raihan’s original proposal, submitted to Bikaner House on June 10, centred on nature, wildlife, artwork and sculpture, with no political content included. He claimed the venue approved this proposal on June 30, but alleged that protest-related photographs were added at a later stage, leading the administration to ask for their removal on October 21.