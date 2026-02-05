/ISRO provided its satellite data for global disaster management efforts: Govt

Indian Space agency ISRO provided more than 725 sets of data from the country's fleet of Earth-observing satellites, for global disaster management initiatives, Government revealed in Parliament. This reinforces India’s commitment to respond to global humanitarian causes, said the Parliament reply by India's Space Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) at Hyderabad is responsible for remote sensing satellite data acquisition and processing, data dissemination, aerial remote sensing and decision support for disaster management.

According to the Government, ISRO’s active involvement in international disaster management initiatives such as International Charter: Space and Major Disasters and Sentinel Asia helped India to receive more than 2,260 sets of satellite data during the last three years, for generating timely inputs for management of major disasters that affected the country during this

period.

ISRO successfully conducted the lead role of International Charter:

Space and Major Disasters for six months in 2025. During the lead role period, it coordinated 39 activations of the Charter for rapid information dissemination, on-boarded four new authorized users; ensuring wider reach of space-based services for developing nations, and effectively coordinated smooth functioning of the Charter. It also on-boarded GHGSat (Green House Gas emission measuring Satellite) as new data source and improved the visualisation of the Charter’s portal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ISRO is also Co-chairing the Sentinel Asia steering committee, providing strategic guidance on use of space technology for disaster management in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2026, India will be hosting the annual meetings of International Committee on Global Navigation Satellite System (ICG); BRICS Heads of Space Agencies; and International Planetary Data Alliance.