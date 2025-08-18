Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Is Delhi on flood alert? Yamuna river crosses danger mark after heavy rainfall, mass evacuations soar

Is Delhi on flood alert? Yamuna river crosses danger mark after heavy rainfall, mass evacuations soar

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 11:08 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 11:08 IST
Is Delhi on flood alert? Yamuna river crosses danger mark after heavy rainfall, mass evacuations soar

After the water level of the Yamuna River rises, all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage have been opened. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge touched 204.60 metres around 7 pm on Sunday, surpassing the warning mark of 204.50 metres.

The Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark in Delhi, leading to an increase in concern of flooding after heavy rainfall batters northern India, prompting continuous accumulation of water from upstream barrages. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has confirmed that the water level touched 204.60 metres at the Old Railway Bridge around 7 pm on Sunday, and crossed the warning level of 204.50 metres.

When the water level reaches 205.33 metres, it marks a ‘danger’ and evacuation procedures are initiated after the water level crosses 206 metres. “In view of the quantity of water released from Hathnikund Barrage today, 17th August, and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna area, it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206.00 around 02 AM on 19th August, 2025,” the advisory said.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics