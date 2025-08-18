/Is Delhi on flood alert? Yamuna river crosses danger mark after heavy rainfall, mass evacuations soar

The Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark in Delhi, leading to an increase in concern of flooding after heavy rainfall batters northern India, prompting continuous accumulation of water from upstream barrages. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has confirmed that the water level touched 204.60 metres at the Old Railway Bridge around 7 pm on Sunday, and crossed the warning level of 204.50 metres.

When the water level reaches 205.33 metres, it marks a ‘danger’ and evacuation procedures are initiated after the water level crosses 206 metres. “In view of the quantity of water released from Hathnikund Barrage today, 17th August, and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna area, it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206.00 around 02 AM on 19th August, 2025,” the advisory said.