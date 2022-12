IRCTC cancelled 284 trains today: Know if your train is in the list, check full list here

Today on Monday, 26 December, Indian Railways has completely cancelled 284 trains. This includes travel from Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad Janshatabdhi as well as from Ahmedabad to Ekta Nagar Janshatabdhi. In addition, the Indian Railway has changed the starting point of 34 trains and short-terminated 23 trains. The IRCTC has rescheduled 32 trains. Also, 24 trains have been rerouted, including the Katihar-Delhi Champaran Humsafar Express.