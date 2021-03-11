Iran to get 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine from India

Continuing its vaccine diplomacy, India will send to Iran 500,000 doses of Indian Covid vaccine Covaxin, the first tranche of which reached the country on Thursday. India has already dispatched 125,000 doses of Covaxin, produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, to the Islamic Republic.

"A tradition of exchanges continues. Made in India vaccines arrive in Iran," tweeted India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

This is the first shipment of Indian vaccines to Iran. Next week, the country will receive 375,000 doses of Covaxin from India as part of the second consignment. Covaxin has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 81%.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour tweeted,"125,000 doses of Covaxin is being exported from Hyderabad customs to Iran, today."

WION had first reported last month that Tehran had requested India for vaccines. India has so far sent India-made Covid vaccines to 68 countries, either as a gift or on a commercial basis. The total quantity of such vaccines stands at 583.05 lakh doses, which includes doses for UN peacekeepers. India started its Covid vaccine exports in January, days after it began its mega domestic Covid vaccination programme.