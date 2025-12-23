/Internet services suspended in Assam's Karbi Anglong amidst clashes over eviction drive

Violence erupted in two districts of Assam’s Karbi Anglong following tensions related to an eviction drive. Clashes between two groups of protesters left at least eight people injured, prompting the police to use lathi charges and tear gas shells to control the situation. In response to the unrest, the Home and Political Department issued an order suspending internet services in the affected areas to maintain public order and prevent the situation from worsening. The suspension will remain in place until further notice.

Despite a ban on large gatherings, a significant number of people, including women and children whose shops were reportedly set on fire by protesters on Monday, took to the streets to protest the violence. Meanwhile, another group advocating for the eviction of encroachers from the tribal areas gathered in the Kheroni market area.

To control the chaos, authorities deployed heavy security throughout the district on Tuesday. Assam’s Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Akhilesh Kumar Singh, said that talks were held to ease tensions and urged the public to express their grievances through legal means. He reassured that one side had already been cleared and that the remaining area would soon follow. Singh stressed that no one should take the law into their own hands and confirmed that adequate police forces had been stationed.