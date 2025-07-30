/Intense showers across Jammu Kashmir, Schools shut across Poonch district

Intense showers across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have led to the closure of all schools in the Poonch district, and the Meteorological Department (MeT) has advised people across multiple districts to be cautious of landslides, mudslides and flash floods.

The administration in the Poonch district has issued an order and said that, due to inclement weather conditions, all government/private schools in District Poonch shall remain closed today on 30-07-2025. The Meteorological Department has issued a Flash Flood Guidance for multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the MeT Department, generally cloudy weather with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain at many places, with intense showers/gusty winds at a few places. They also predicted that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu Division. The areas on alert are Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri and Samba.

According to the Kashmir MeT Department, flash floods at a few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides and shooting stones are expected in the next 24 hours across various districts of the Union Territory. There is a rise in water level in rivers/streams and waterlogging in a few low-lying areas of Jammu Division, expected as well.