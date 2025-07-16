/Intense showers across J&K, MeT department issues advisory for flash floods and landslides at vulnerable places

After weeks of extreme heatwave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir has been hit by intense showers across various districts of the Union Territory. The MeT department has issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rainfall across various districts in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, along with a warning of landslides and flash floods. The MeT department says that the weather is going to be generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places, with intense showers at a few places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of J&K in the next 24 hours.

People living in the higher reaches have also been advised to remain cautious of landslides and flash floods. The authorities have issued an advisory that flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones might occur in vulnerable places.

The MeT also says from July 18 to July 20, there will be spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered to fairly widespread places. Meanwhile, from July 21-23, the weather will be cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate showers at many places, with intense showers at a few places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of J&K.