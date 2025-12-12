/IndiGo crisis: DGCA sacks 4 flight inspectors; CEO Pieter Elbers summoned again

Google Preferred
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Kempegowda International Airport on a hazy day in Bengaluru on December 9, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

This comes days after the nationwide flight disruption of IndiGo flights that led to over 1,600 cancellations in a single day last week.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday (Dec 12) sacked four flight operations inspectors (FOIs) amid an investigation into massive flight cancellations by IndiGo airline, which left thousands of passengers stranded at airports. The officials relieved from duty were responsible for operational oversight on the airline. Meanwhile, the aviation watchdog has summoned CEO Pieter Elbers again on Friday afternoon. This comes days after the nationwide flight disruption of IndiGo flights that led to over 1,600 cancellations in a single day last week.

