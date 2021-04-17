India's vaccination coverage nears 120 million

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country touched 12 crore on Saturday as part of the world`s largest inoculation drive with over 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours, as per data by the Union Health Ministry.



According to the Ministry, cumulatively, 11,99,37,641 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.



These include 91,05,429 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,70,818 HCWs who have taken the second dose.



A total of 1,11,44,069 Front Line Workers (FLWs) have been administered first dose while 54,08,572 FLWs have received second dose.



Of the total, 4,49,35,011 people of more than 60 years old have been given first dose and 34,88,257 have been injected second dose. A total of 3,92,23,975 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been given first dose and 9,61,510 have got the second dose.



The Ministry stated that over 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered to the people in the last 24 hours.



As of Day-91 of the vaccination drive (April 16), 30,04,544 vaccine doses were given.



Out of which, 22,96,008 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 37,817 sessions for first dose and 7,08,536 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.



Eight states account for 59.56 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.



Maharashtra with 1,18,86,859 doses of vaccine is in the first place across the country followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,05,38,702), Rajasthan (1,05,23,372), Gujarat (1,01,65,603), West Bengal (86,09,305), Madhya Pradesh (71,15,737), Karnataka (69,10,399) and Kerala (56,81,972).



The inputs came when India`s daily infection tally have continued to rise with 2,34,692 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.



Ten states, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, have reported 79.32 per cent of the new cases.



Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360, while Delhi reported 19,486 new cases.