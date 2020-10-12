India's September inflation picks up to 7.34%

Reuters New Delhi, India Oct 12, 2020, 06.08 PM(IST)

A vendor weighs vegetable next to an advertisement of Paytm, a digital payments firm, hanging amidst his vegetables at a roadside market in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2019 Photograph:( Reuters )

India's annual retail inflation picked up in September to 7.34% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast that retail inflation would rise to 6.88% in September, compared to 6.69% in the previous month.

