India's September inflation picks up to 7.34%

A vendor weighs vegetable next to an advertisement of Paytm, a digital payments firm, hanging amidst his vegetables at a roadside market in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2019 Photograph:( Reuters )
India's annual retail inflation picked up in September to 7.34% from a year ago as food prices surged ahead of the festival season, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast that retail inflation would rise to 6.88% in September, compared to 6.69% in the previous month.
(More details awaited)