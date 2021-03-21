India's new daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high

A health official draws a dose of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 29, 2021 Photograph:( Reuters )
India reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the biggest daily jump in four months, as its richest state Maharashtra continued to account for more than half of the infections.
Deaths rose by 197, the highest in more than two months, to 159,755, the health ministry reported.
The rise in India’s COVID-19 cases peaked at nearly 100,000 a day in September, and had been falling steadily until late last month.