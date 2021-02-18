India's Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP says party's Kerala unit chief

India's Metroman’ Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is going to join the BJP soon, just weeks ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran said Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of the public transport system in the country, will join the BJP during the party 'Vijay Yatra' commencing on February 21 from Kasaragod.

He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP, Surendran told reporters here. There was no immediate reaction from Sreedharan.

(With inputs from agencies)