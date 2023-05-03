India's foreign minister Jaishankar to meet Chinese, Russian counterparts in Goa

India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, respectively, in Goa on Thursday, May 4.

The meeting will occur ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meet in the state on Friday.

This is the second time that both Chinese and Russian ministers are in India this year. They were in New Delhi earlier this year for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet.

India-China ties remain strained since June 2020 when a deadly skirmish between the troops of two sides in Ladakh region's Galwan led to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.

Since then, India-China ties have seen a steep fall, which includes consistent acts of Chinese provocation, including staking claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

No details have been given by either side on topics that will be on the agenda of the bilateral meet between EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese Counterpart. Last year, the then-Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had visited India, followed by the visit of the new Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang this year for the G20 foreign ministers meet.

For the India-Russia bilateral between the foreign ministers of the two sides, the focus remains on trade and geopolitical turmoil.

The Russian foreign minister's visit is the third high-level visit from Russia in the last three weeks after the visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Russian defence minister Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu.

In total, India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar will hold three bilateral meets.

There is no confirmation on a bilateral between India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar and Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto.

This is the first-ever visit of a Pakistan foreign minister to India in a decade. The visit is also a first from Pakistan since India removed the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001.

The SCO membership includes Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan besides India. This is the first time India has taken over the presidency of the grouping since becoming a member in 2017. Delhi will host the SCO summit in July.

