India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 7 lakh, death toll at 20160

The Union health ministry on Tuesday reported there were 22,252 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 7, 19,665.



"Total positive cases stand at 7, 19,665 including 2, 59,557 active cases, 4, 39,948 cured/discharged/migrated 20,160 deaths," said the Union health ministry.

India had on Sunday overtaken Russia to become the third-most affected country globally in terms of the numbers of Covid-19 cases. More than 11 million infections and 536,776 deaths have been reported worldwide, data from Worldometers shows.