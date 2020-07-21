India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 62.72 per cent: Health ministry

India`s COVID-19 recovery rate is increasing day by day and today it stands at 62.72 per cent, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing the press conference in New Delhi, Bhushan said that are currently 4,02,529 active cases in India and 7,24,577 people have recovered. The recovery rate in India is increasing, he said and added that today it is 62.72 per cent.

"The case facility rate in India is 2.43 per cent. A very important role in this is that of doctors and paramedical staff. AIIMS also has an important role. Case intensity rate is below the national average in many states," added Bhushan.

Earlier in the day, Bhushan said that number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world.

"COVID-19 cases per million population in India is 837 which is lowest in the world some countries are reporting 12-13 times cases per million population as compared to India. If we see the death rate according to per million population, it is 20.4 which is among the lowest in the world. Some countries are recording 21-33 times of deaths per million," Bhushan added.