India's coronavirus daily death toll continues to decline; 90 fatalities recorded in 24 hours

India recorded 11,649 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 90 fatalities, the health ministry informed.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,09,16,589 with the nationwide death toll rising to 1,55,732. The number of active cases recorded on Monday was 1,55,732.

India continues to record a steady decline in the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19 as only 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry had said on Sunday adding, India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since October 1, 2020, while the national recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world.

"Since October 1, 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in case fatality rate. The case fatality rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43%). India's case fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world," it said.

According to the government, 82,85,295 people have been vaccinated so far. India's coronavirus cases had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year with 40 lakh cases recorded on September 5, 2020.

Meanwhile, Telangana state health department recorded less than 100 fresh coronavirus cases with two deaths as the total death toll rose to 1,618 even as Arunachal Pradesh recorded no new coronavirus cases.

According to India's health ministry, over 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said asserting state-wise distribution of figures was subject to further verification.

Tamil Nadu which is one of the worst-hit states with the virus reported 470 new COVID-19 cases along with six deaths even as Karnataka reported 414 new coronavirus cases along with two deaths taking the total death toll to 12,265 in the country.

Kerala reported 4,612 fresh COVID-19 cases with 612 active cases, the state health ministry informed with 9,36,398 people having recovered from the virus.