India's case tally crosses 47 lakh mark with spike of 94,372 new cases

The number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 47 lakh mark with a spike of 94,372 new cases & 1,114 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, total case tally stands at 47, 54,357 including 9, 73,175 active cases, 37, 02,596 cured/discharged/migrated & 78,586 deaths.

"India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," Union Health Ministry tweeted.

A total of 5,62,60,928 samples tested up to 12th September. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)