India's active caseload further contracts to 3.52 lakhs, lowest in 149 days

India`s active cases today stand at 3,52,586. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 3.57 per cent.This is the lowest after 149 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18th July 2020, according to the official release.

The daily recoveries exceeding new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. A net decline of 3,960 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours.As many as 27,071 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours whereas 30,695 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily recoveries are exceeding the new cases from the last 17 days.

The total recovered cases are nearing 94 lakhs (9,388,159)which translates to a recovery rate of 94.98 per cent. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 9,035,573.75.58 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,258 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,083 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded another 2,994 daily recoveries.

On the other hand, 75.82 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 4,698in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,717new cases while West Bengal reported 2,580 new cases yesterday. Ten States/UTs account for 79.46 per cent of the 336 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. 20.83 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 70 deaths. West Bengal and Delhi follow with 47and 33new deaths, respectively.