/Indian-origin man, 3 others killed in temple collapse in South Africa - What we know

In a major accident, a 52-year-old Indian-origin man and three others were killed after a four-storey Hindu temple under construction collapsed in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province on Sunday (Dec 14). The temple - New Ahobilam Temple of Protection - was situated on a hilltop in Redcliffe in north of eThekwini (formerly Durban), and construction work was underway. Several reports also suggested that there might be many others trapped beneath the rubble. Authorities have said that rescue operations would continue for as long as necessary.

The Indian-origin man has been identified as Vickey Jairaj Panday, an executive member of the temple trust and manager of the construction project, local media reported. Sanvir Maharaj, director of Food for Love, a charity affiliated to the temple, also confirmed Panday's identity. Reports suggested that Panday was involved in the development of the temple right from the beginning when the work began two years ago. The temple was designed to resemble a cave, using rocks brought from India and excavated on site, and the family building the structure had claimed that it would house one of the world's largest deities of Lord Nrsimhadeva. Meanwhile, the eThekwini municipality, in a statement, said that no building plans had been approved for the project.

"At this stage, it cannot be confirmed whether additional individuals remain trapped beneath the rubble," Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram told local media said to news agency PTI. Initial rescue efforts had been guided by cellphone calls from one of the trapped persons, but communications ceased late Friday evening, officials said.