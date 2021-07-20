Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh to visit Russia next week 

Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh will be visiting Russia next week to witness the Russian Navy Day celebrations. He is the third high-level Indian official to visit Russia this year after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Indian Navy chief has travelled to Myanmar, Bangladesh and Australia in the past.

Russia will hold the main celebration of the navy day in St Petersburg on July 25. It is a national holiday in Russia and is celebrated on the last Sunday of July. Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tabar will be taking part in the celebrations of the Navy Day of Russia. The ship had sailed from India last month and reached Russia, after exercising with navies of countries, such as Greece, France and Egypt.

Navy chiefs of other countries, such as Iran's Navy Commander Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, will also be present in the country for the celebrations.

The visit by the Indian Navy chief to the country happens at a time when both countries are all set to host the maiden Foreign and Defence ministers dialogue and annual India, Russia summit-level talks.