Indian Mission in UAE extended Republic Day invite to CdA of Afghan Republic

In the aftermath of the revelation that the Indian Mission in Abu Dhabi invited a Taliban representative to India's Republic Day celebration in the UAE, it has come to light that the invitation was specifically addressed to the Chargé d'Affaires (CdA) of the Embassy of the 'Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.'

This nomenclature refers to the previous Afghan administration led by President Ashraf Ghani, which collapsed on August 15, 2021, as the Taliban seized control of Kabul. The then-Afghan President Ghani fled his country on that day, paving the way for the Taliban to come back to power after a gap of 2 decades. India, like many other nations, does not officially recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan but maintains a "technical office" for humanitarian support within the country.

So, the invite that has been sent is in line with Delhi's Afghan policy of continuing to recognise the Afghan Republic. As a routine practice the Indian Embassy in UAE extends invitations to all Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires for the Republic Day reception, with the notable exception of Pakistan. The Taliban representative, Badruddin Haqqani who is at the level of CdA at the Afghan mission has been accredited by the Government of the UAE even as the Afghan tricolour flag continues to fly atop the Afghan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The Afghan Republic flag, characterized by a vertical tricolour of black, red, and green, adorned with a classical national emblem in the centre, stands in stark contrast to the Islamic Emirates flag of the Taliban, featuring a white field with a black Shahada inscription.