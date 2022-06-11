Indian health minister Mandaviya to travel to Russia for economic meet

India's Minister of Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will be travelling to Russia next week for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). This will be the 25th edition of the SPIEF and will take place from June 15th to 18th.



SPIEF has been taking place since 1997 with Russian President Putin addressing the mega gathering. Egypt will be the guest country this year. In 2017, India's Prime minister Modi was the chief guest at SPIEF.



Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov has said, "we are seeing high levels of interest from the international community in platforms for dialogue like ours, and a number of countries have already expressed interest in sending representative delegations to SPIEF 2022,”



Minister Mandaviya's visit will be the first high-level visit from India to Russia since the latter's invasion of Ukraine in February. Russian FM Lavrov earlier this year had visited India.

