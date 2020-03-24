Indian government says three Indians died outside India due to coronavirus 

The Government of India on Monday informed that three Indians died outside India due to novel coronavirus infection. The deaths were reported from Iran, Egypt and Sweden, according to the government.

70-year-old Indian died in Iran while the Indian who lost his life in Egypt was a 52- year-old man. In Sweden, a 42-year-old Indian committed suicide after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

A total of 276 cases of Indias infected with the deadly virus have been reported with a substantial number of 255 from Iran's central city of Qom. 12 Indians from the UAE and five from Italy are the other two countries with most infected cases. Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka has one case each.

India has been focusing on getting its nationals back from countries worst-hit and Indians stranded in transit in countries like Malaysia, UK.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in the process of bringing back 113 Indian citizens stuck in transit at Kuala Lumper Airport.

