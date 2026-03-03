/Indian government inks $552 million deal for indigenous helicopters, Russian missiles

The Indian Defence Ministry inked contracts worth Rs. 5,083 crore ($552mn) for the purchase of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard, and Russian Surface-to-Air, Vertical Launch 'Shtil' missiles for the Indian Navy. The contracts were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, on Tuesday, (March 3).

The contract for ALH Mk-III (Maritime Role) along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, valued at Rs 2,901 crore, has been signed with the government firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru. ALH Mk-III is an indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured platform that is a variant of the ALH or Dhruv series of helicopters that have been operational with the Indian armed forces for over two decades.



These 5.5 ton-class, twin-engine helicopters are meant to undertake a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from the Coast Guard's shore-based airfieldsand from ships at sea. The induction will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard’s capability for fulfilling the duties of safety and protection of islands, offshore installations, and protection of fishermen and marine environment. The six helicopters will add to the existing fleet of the Coast Guard's ALH helicopters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The Indian ALH fleet had come under scrutiny in 2025, after a crash at the Porbandar airport runway in Gujarat. Tragically, all three Coast Guard crew onboard had lost their lives in the mishap. Following this incident, the entire ALH fleet of the Indian Armed Forces were grounded for inspection. While the Army and Air Force fleet of ALH's resumed flying after a grounding period of a few months, the maritime variants(operated by the Navy and Coast Guard) have had a year-long grounding.