Indian gangster Vikas Dubey, killer of 8 policemen, arrested in Ujjain

Six days after the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey’s goons killed 8 cops in Kanpur, the gangster has been nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Dubey had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. Dubey was detained by guards at the Temple.

On July 3, a gangster and his goons opened fire on a police team. Eight policemen were killed in the shootout. A UP Police team had reached the spot to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, but his goons opened fire at the cops.

Yesterday, the bounty on notorious criminal had increased to Rs 5 lakh. It was the fourth time the reward had been increased for giving information about Dubey in the past six days.