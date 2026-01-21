/Indian firms to build 12 Earth-imaging satellites for $130mn, supply data to Govt

An agreement has been formalised between the Indian Government agency IN-SPACE and a consortia of four Indian firms for designing, building, launching, and operating a dozen-strong constellation of Earth-imaging satellites. This is the first time in India that a group of private firms would be building and operating a fleet of multi-purpose satellites, a task that so far has been undertaken only by the Government-run space agency ISRO. The Indian government agency IN-SPACE is responsible for promoting and supporting private space companies.

The private consortium comprising Indian firms Pixxel, Dhruva Space, PierSight, and Satsure would invest more than ₹1,200 crore (approx $130 million) over the next five years to launch the 12-satellite fleet in a phased manner. They would be combining their strengths in space hardware, analytics, and mission operations to create an end-to-end ecosystem spanning satellites, ground infrastructure, value-added services, and end-user analytics.

This satellite fleet is meant to be placed in a near-Earth orbit (between 500-2000 km above the surface), and is meant to have diverse Earth-imaging capabilities. It will be equipped with the following imaging capabilities: panchromatic (black-and-white imagery for mapping), multispectral (imagery using different colour-filters to study land, soil, water, hyperspectral (high-precision imagery to identify crop type, map minerals, detect chemical/biological activity), and microwave SAR (all-weather, day and night imagery using radar waves).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The programme is expected to provide reliable access to Earth observation data for Indian government users, coordinated through IN-SPACE, while also enabling global commercialisation across sectors such as agriculture, environment, infrastructure, energy, and maritime.