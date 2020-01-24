Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China

The Indian embassy in China on Friday cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 25 people and infected over 800 others. The Indian mission here took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.

“In view of the evolving situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as well as the decision of the Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events,@EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th,” the embassy said on Twitter.

In view of the evolving situation due to the corona virus outbreak in China as well as the decision of Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events, @EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th. — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020 ×

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020 ×

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, mostly in Hubei province. Beijing has reported 26 cases so far. China has locked down eight cities including Wuhan to prevent the virus from spreading.