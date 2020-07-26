Indian couple found dead in Abu Dhabi flat

An Indian couple was found dead in their flat in Abu Dhabi, where they lived for nearly 18 years.

Janardhanan Pattiery, 57, worked at a travel agency and his wife Minija, 52, at a chartered accountant and audit firm, the Khaleej Times report said. The couple maintained a "normal" lifestyle but Pattiery had recently lost his job.

The couple's only son now works in Bengaluru, India. The couple hails from Kozhikode, Kerala.

"On Thursday evening, their son phoned me saying his parents weren't answering calls for the past four days. I visited their building. The caretaker said he hadn't seen them for a few days. On Thursday night, police found them dead inside their flat," a friend was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

A social worker is following the case for repatriation of bodies.