New Delhi, India

In a shocking incident, a student from India's Telangana was shot dead outside a gas station in Chicago, United States.

Hailing from Telangana's Khammam district, 22-year-old Sai Teja Nukarapu was attacked by assailants in the early hours of Saturday (Nov 30).

The Consulate General of India in Chicago called for immediate action against the culprits and extended possible assistance to the family and friends of the victim.

"We are shocked and deeply sad at the murder of Indian Student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits. Consulate will extend all possible help to the family and friends of the victim," the consulate stated.

Teja had moved to the US just four months ago to pursue MBA at Concordia University, Wisconsin, after completing his BBA in India.

The victim's uncle Talluri Srujan said that Teja, who had joined a part-time job in Chicago, was shot dead by two African American suspects.

"Yesterday, at 6:00 pm, according to American timings, Sai Teja was murdered by gunfire by African Americans in Chicago City. This is a very sad thing for me. He went to the US on June 15 after completing his BBA in Hyderabad. He went to study for an MBA at Concordia University and also joined a part-time job in Chicago," Srujan said according to news agency ANI.

"At his usual time, Teja went to the store. When he was at the cash counter, some dacoits entered the store and demanded money. Sai Teja handed over the money, but they were not satisfied... They took the cash and shot Sai Teja outside the store," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that he was “deeply grieved at this news.”

“Our Consulate is rendering all possible assistance to the family,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)