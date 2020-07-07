Indian Army's Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra remembered

Indian Army today paid rich tribute to Kargil War hero Captain Vikram on his 21st death anniversary.

Captain Batra, who sacrificed his life for India while fighting Pakistani intruders in Kargil, was posthumously honoured with Paramveer Chakra, India's highest military award.

Commemorating 21 years of the Kargil conflict, the Northern Command tweeted, "#21YearsofKargil #MushkohDay, when most conspicuous bravery of Capt #VikramBatra, PVC(P) & Rfn Sanjay Kumar, PVC in face of enemy facilitated the capture of Pt 4875 by 13 JAK RIF; both awarded #PVC, a rare & distinct first in #IndianArmy history."

Captain Batra was born on September 9, 1974 in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh and he started his military life on December 6, 1997 with the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of Indian Army. Captain Batra was posted in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh when he was summoned to join the troops in Dras sector of Jammu and Kashmir during Kargil war.

‘Chanakya …it’s Shershah reporting!! We’ve captured the post! Yeh Dil Maange More!’ Batra told his Commanding Officer after securing Point 5140 (Tiger Hill) on June 20.

On July 7, 1999, in another operation in the area of Point 4875, Batra sustained bullet injuries and later died. Inspired by his bravery, his troops, however, fought bravely and captured Point 4875.