To enhance the winter stocking capabilities and strengthen the civil-military collaboration, the Indian Army’s first dedicated freight train on the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link was started from Jammu and Kashmir. The Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) marked a historic achievement with the successful operation of the Indian Army’s first dedicated freight train from Banihal Dry Port (BD Bari) to Anantnag on September 12–13, 2025.

The train transported 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) supplies for Indian Army units and formations in Jammu & Kashmir, marking a pivotal shift in the Army’s AWS strategy. This strategic initiative highlights the Indian Army’s commitment to enhancing operational readiness and capability development in the demanding Himalayan terrain.

In a remarkable display of dual-use logistics and civil-military synergy, the return journey of the Indian Army’s freight train will carry Kashmiri apples to markets across India. This initiative not only bolsters the Army’s winter preparedness but also delivers significant benefits to local communities. By enabling seamless transport of produce, it offers economic relief and livelihood security to farmers, who previously faced substantial losses due to road blockages from landslides and floods.

Add WION as a Preferred Source