/India voices concern over journalists killed in Gaza hospital attack

A total of five journalists were killed when a missile hit a hospital in Gaza. The journalists were working for Reuters, Al Jazeera and the Associated Press among other media publications
India on Wednesday (August 27) voiced strong concerns over the killing of journalists in Gaza, after an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis left more than 20 people dead, including members of the media. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as “deeply regrettable” and conveyed shock at the loss of lives. In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs underlined that journalists, by virtue of their role in reporting from the frontlines, must never be targeted or caught in the crossfire. “The killing of media professionals strikes at the very foundation of press freedom and the public’s right to information,” the ministry said, reiterating India’s consistent call for safeguarding civilians during armed conflicts.
The attack has drawn global criticism, with Israel maintaining that the strike was unintended and vowing to conduct a thorough investigation. Officials in Tel Aviv called the incident a “tragic mishap,” stressing that military operations were directed against militant threats and not towards journalists or medical personnel.
New Delhi, while taking note of Israel’s assurance of an inquiry, stressed upon the importance of accountability and urged that such tragedies must not recur. The statement added that civilian casualties, particularly of those performing essential duties such as journalism and healthcare, cannot be justified under any circumstance. India’s response aligns with its broader diplomatic stance of balancing ties with Israel while voicing support for the protection of human life in conflict zones. By condemning the incident, New Delhi also reinforced its position that freedom of the press is integral, even in times of war.