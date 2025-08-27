/India voices concern over journalists killed in Gaza hospital attack

India on Wednesday (August 27) voiced strong concerns over the killing of journalists in Gaza, after an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis left more than 20 people dead, including members of the media. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as “deeply regrettable” and conveyed shock at the loss of lives. In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs underlined that journalists, by virtue of their role in reporting from the frontlines, must never be targeted or caught in the crossfire. “The killing of media professionals strikes at the very foundation of press freedom and the public’s right to information,” the ministry said, reiterating India’s consistent call for safeguarding civilians during armed conflicts.

The attack has drawn global criticism, with Israel maintaining that the strike was unintended and vowing to conduct a thorough investigation. Officials in Tel Aviv called the incident a “tragic mishap,” stressing that military operations were directed against militant threats and not towards journalists or medical personnel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source