India-Uzbekistan virtual summit on December 11, a first with a central Asian country

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold a virtual summit on December 11.

This is the first such virtual summit with a Central Asian country, and the 7th in the series of a new format of diplomatic engagement amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian PM has already had virtual summits with his counterparts from--Australia, EU, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg. More such meets are on the anvil, with a virtual summit with Bangladesh expected to happen on the 17th of this month.

A statement released by the ministry of external affairs on the India Uzbekistan virtual summit said, "The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest." A number of Government-to-Government agreements will be signed at the summit.

Both India and Uzbekistan have had close ties and a high-level of engagements. Indian Prime Minister had visited the doubly landlocked central Asian country in 2015 and 2016, followed by visits of Uzbek President Mirziyoyev to India in 2018 and 2019.