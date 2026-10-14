/India unveils AI avatar Dewi in Indonesia for culture, travel and consular updates

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar named ‘Dewi’ to bring updates on Indian culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular services closer to people. Informing about the step and sharing video of the avatar, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, said that this new AI avatar Dewi will help in developing closer ties between the two countries and its people."Bringing you stories and updates from across the India–Indonesia partnership," the embassy said.

The embassy urged people to follow its account to stay informed and connected with Dewi. Sharing the initiative on the occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, said the AI avatar was ready to guide its followers.

The initiative aims to bring updates on the embassy's activities and the broader India-Indonesia partnership closer to its online audience. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), bilateral ties between the two countries have expanded across political, security, defence, commercial and cultural fields under India's Act East policy since 2014. Recently, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited India during the 2026 BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.