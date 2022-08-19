India undertakes operation to rescue Italian mountaineer in Ladakh

The Indian Air force (IAF) has undertaken a delicate operation to evacuate an Italian mountaineer, Federico Nicoli stuck at Kun Mountain in union territory of Ladakh. This after the Italian embassy had reached out to India's ministry of external affairs last evening requesting for evacuation of Italian National pointing that he requires hospitalization as soon as possible.

The MEA then reached out to Ladakh UT Administration who had immediately rushed IAF for the rescue operations. The Italian national was leading the Indo Italian expedition to Mount Kun. Mount Kun is part of the Nun Kun mountain massif, a geographical feature at the border of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. At 7,077 meters, Mount Kun's summit is one of the highest in that region.

2 attempts have been undertaken so far to rescue the mountaineer by the IAF. Aim is to rescue the mountaineer which requires operations around 5000 Meters. The operation is precarious and given the conditions on the ground it is fraught with risk.

Not for the first time has the Air force been mobilized for rescue operation of foreign nationals. In June, Indian air force pilots from the helicopter unit based at Air Force Station Leh, evacuated Pnina Kuperman, an Israeli national from a remote high-altitude village called Hangkar in the Zanskar valley.

Pnina was having difficulty in breathing and that is why had to be rescued. The operation took place despite strong winds & adverse flying conditions. The Israeli national was successfully evacuated by Indian forces.